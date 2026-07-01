Telangana Minister flags poor-quality rice at residential schools

PEDDAPALLI: SC Development and Tribal Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar on Tuesday expressed serious concern over the supply of broken rice to residential schools and directed officials to replace it immediately with superfine-quality grains.

During a surprise inspection at the Social Welfare Residential School in Mallapur village of Dharmaram mandal, the minister reviewed the breakfast and lunch served to students.

He inspected the kitchen, dining hall and storeroom, where he found a high percentage of broken rice in stock. He instructed the district civil supplies officer to return the existing stock and ensure the supply of superfine rice without delay.

The minister directed teachers to maintain discipline and provide quality education, saying they should uphold the growing trust reposed by parents in these institutions.