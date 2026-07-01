Telangana mulls policy on allocation of lands to mutts

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday instructed officials to formulate a policy for allocating lands to mutts and to prepare clear guidelines for allocating land to caste associations.

During a review meeting on Yadagirigutta temple development, the chief minister also directed the officials to study the land allotment system followed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and adopt suitable practices for Yadagirigutta.

Revanth Reddy also directed officials to allot land to the Hare Rama Hare Krishna Foundation at the prevailing market rate. He stressed that ownership rights over all temple lands must remain with the temple administration.

The chief minister also directed officials to prepare a list of individuals and organisations willing to construct guesthouses on the hill and grant permissions in phases. He said that the guesthouse development should follow the TTD model.

The officials have also been instructed to immediately release funds for land acquisition and to examine the report submitted by the engineers’ committee on the temple’s construction and submit a detailed report within a week.

To boost pilgrim amenities and tourism, the chief minister also directed officials to develop a tourism circuit under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.