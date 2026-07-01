Uttam hard sells Telangana to global aerospace firms

HYDERABAD: Stating that the state government will be developing three new airfields at Warangal, Adilabad and Kothagudem, Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday extended an open invitation to global aerospace companies to expand their manufacturing footprint in Telangana.

Addressing the inaugural session of Aeromart Hyderabad 2026, the minister said that the foundation stone for the proposed Warangal airfield, located about 120 km from Hyderabad, was expected to be laid next month. “A second airfield at Adilabad would be developed as a combined civil and military aviation station. The state government is also holding discussions with the Union government for establishing another airfield at Kothagudem, for which the final nod is expected soon,” he added.

Uttam, a former Indian Air Force fighter pilot, also said that the proposed new airports in the state would provide substantial opportunities for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) operations and other aviation-related industries. “Compared to operations at established metropolitan airports, these new facilities would offer significantly lower operational costs, making Telangana even more attractive for aerospace investments,” he said.