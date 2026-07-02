CBI begins probe into 2022 Suryapet lawyer murder after Telangana HC order

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Chennai, has taken over the investigation into the 2022 murder of young lawyer Dharavath Nikhil following directions from the Telangana High Court, which held that the circumstances surrounding the case warranted an independent and credible probe.

The Special Task Branch (STB) of the CBI, Chennai, registered the case on June 9 against Ravi Bhukya, Sujith Reddy, Harshith Reddy, Praveen Gudise, Asif, Pruthvi Boina, Srinivas Devarasetty, Praveen Deepaval and others.

Nikhil, who belonged to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community and hailed from Suryapet district, was found dead in a canal of the Nagarjunasagar Project in October 2022. Initially, the Chilkur police registered a case of suspicious death. The case was later altered to murder based on suspicions that it was an honour killing linked to his relationship with a woman from an upper-caste community.

The investigation was subsequently transferred to the Crime Investigation Department (CID). However, Nikhil’s father approached the Telangana High Court, alleging that the probe was shielding the accused.

After hearing the matter, the High Court ordered the transfer of the investigation to the CBI. Following the court’s directions, CBI officials have commenced their investigation into the case.