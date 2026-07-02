El Nino effect to Prevail over Telangana in July Too

HYDERABAD: Telangana has entered July with a mixed monsoon outlook as a strengthening El Nino raises concerns over disrupted rainfall across India. Although weathermen are hoping for a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) to offset some of El Nino’s drying impact, the chances of a strong IOD developing remain slim, keeping rainfall prospects uncertain.

Forecasts indicate a clear spatial divide within the state, with northern and eastern districts likely to receive normal to above-normal rainfall, while western and southern regions may continue to see below-normal precipitation — raising concerns for agriculture, water security, and rural livelihoods. Temperatures are also expected to remain above normal across the state through the month, adding further stress to already moisture-deficient conditions.

Telangana ended June with a rainfall deficit of about 15%, receiving 111.6 mm against a normal of 131.4 mm. Although the southwest monsoon arrived around June 8, its progress has remained uneven, producing a patchwork of surplus and deficit conditions across districts.

Among the worst-affected areas during June 1-30, Hanamkonda recorded the highest deficit at 70% below normal, followed by Warangal at 63%. Siddipet saw a 53% shortfall, while Nirmal and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri each reported a 52% deficit. In contrast, some districts recorded excess rainfall. Suryapet led the state with a 39% surplus, followed by Mulugu (30%), Nalgonda (12%), Nagarkurnool (10%), and Narayanpet (7%). Hyderabad recorded a 17% rainfall deficit, receiving 93.3 mm against a normal of 112.0 mm.

Meteorologists caution that a strengthening El Nino could lengthen dry spells between rain events, elevate day and night temperatures, and reduce soil moisture availability-conditions that can significantly affect crop growth during critical stages of the kharif season.