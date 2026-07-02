Harish alleges political interference in Singareni

ADILABAD: Alleging political interference in the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) operations under the Congress government, BRS leader T Harish Rao on Wednesday accused the Revanth Reddy dispensation of introducing “site visit certificate” clause to favour select individuals and companies in awarding tenders.

Addressing a meeting organised by the Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham in Kyathanpally, the former minister said: “The Congress government came up with this ‘site visit certificate’ condition. It is nothing but a scam.”

He alleged that a `604 crore tender was awarded to Shodha Constructions, which according to him is owned by Revanth Reddy’s brother-in-law Srujan Reddy.

Claiming that he has evidence obtained through the Right to Information (RTI) Act to prove his allegations, Harish Rao said that he would resign as an MLA if he was proven wrong. “If my claims are proved to be correct, then all tenders awarded through this method should be cancelled,” he added.

The Siddipet MLA made an hour-long PowerPoint presentation on “coal, diesel and thermal power generation scam” .

During the presentation, he said: “Since the Congress formed the government, the Singareni collieries issued nine tenders and all those tenders were awarded at inflated rates.”

On the alleged “40 lakh tonnes missing coal scam”, Harish said: “The SCCL issued statements, denying the allegations. If 40 lakh tonnes of coal are still available with the company, why are the thermal power generation units not being operated?”