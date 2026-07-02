HC pulls up police over alleged rough handling of 70-year-old ex-cop in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday came down heavily on the Madhura Nagar police over allegations that a 70-year-old retired police officer was forcibly dragged out of his residence and abandoned on a roadside while being taken to the police station.

Hearing a writ petition filed by retired police officer Mohammed Osman, Justice T Madhavi Devi observed that the photographs placed before the court prima facie supported the petitioner’s allegations regarding the treatment meted out to him. Questioning the conduct of the police, the judge remarked that officers cannot act arbitrarily merely because they are vested with legal authority. The court directed the respondent sub-inspector to remain present before it until the lunch recess.

When the officer appeared, Justice Madhavi Devi sought an explanation for allegedly dragging the petitioner, who was dressed only in a lungi and banian, and leaving him on the roadside.

The court also questioned whether the petitioner had been informed of the reasons for being taken to the police station, emphasising that the police are duty-bound to communicate the grounds for any arrest or detention.

The court directed the CP to inquire into the petitioner’s complaint and submit a report within two weeks. The matter was adjourned for two weeks.