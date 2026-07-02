Interstate burglary gang busted in Telangana's Nalgonda; prime accused shot during arrest

NALGONDA: District police have arrested two members of an interstate burglary gang. The prime accused, Bhushmi Srikanth alias Ammiraju, allegedly confessed to committing more than 40 burglaries across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh after his release from jail, said police.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police Sharath Chandra Pawar said the arrests followed an investigation launched after a series of burglaries in the district.

Three special teams, led by Nalgonda CCS Inspector M Jitender Reddy and Miryalaguda Rural Inspector PND Prasad, analysed CCTV footage and other technical evidence across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh before identifying the gang.

Acting on intelligence inputs on the suspects’ movements on June 30, police laid surveillance near the Outer Ring Road after learning that Srikanth was travelling in a DCM vehicle from the Nagarjunasagar side towards Hyderabad.

Police said that after the vehicle was intercepted, Srikanth jumped out and attempted to flee. During the chase, he allegedly attacked CCS Head Constable Vishnuvardhan Giri with an iron rod, causing injuries.

According to police, officers first fired three warning rounds into the air. When the accused allegedly continued to attack the police personnel, they fired at his legs in self-defence before taking him into custody. He has been shifted to Vanasthalipuram Government Hospital for treatment.