KTR accepts Revanth’s open debate dare

HYDERABAD: Accepting the challenge thrown at him by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday dared the former to an open debate on the Congress government’s “administrative failures, the plight of farmers, the ongoing agrarian crisis and the overall governance in the state”.

Speaking to reporters here, Ram Rao said: “If Revanth Reddy has the courage, let him decide the venue, time and subject of the debate. I will be there.”

The former minister also said that if he fails to expose the “failures” of the Congress government with facts and evidence, he would resign on the spot and retire from politics.

“The debate could be held in Warangal, where the Congress announced its Farmers’ Declaration, or in Ashok Nagar, where promises of employment were made to the Telangana youth. I’m ready for a debate on any issue concerning farmers or any section of society,” he said.

Condemning Revanth Reddy’s recent remarks describing Telangana as a “bankrupt state”, he alleged that if the state is facing financial distress, it is solely because of the corruption and loot by the chief minister, his family members, ministers and Congress leaders.

‘Revanth tarnishing TG’s image with his comments’

He accused Revanth of tarnishing Telangana’s image by repeatedly calling it a bankrupt state on one occasion, an AIDS patient or a cancer patient on another. “No other chief minister in the country passes such derogatory remarks against the very state he represents,” he said.

The BRS leader also claimed that Revanth Reddy had visited Delhi 72 times in just 30 months “despite repeatedly claiming that Telangana receives no respect there”.