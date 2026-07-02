Revanth Reddy to mark 20 years in public life with meeting at Midjil

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will hold a thanksgiving meeting at Midjil mandal in Mahbubnagar district on July 4 to mark 20 years in public life and thank the people who supported him at the start of his political career.

According to those close to Revanth, Midjil occupies a special place in his political journey. He won his first election as a ZPTC member from the mandal in the 2006 local body elections, beginning a career that later saw him become an MLC under the Local Bodies quota, MLA from Kodangal, MP from Malkajgiri and eventually chief minister.

His associates said Revanth often recalls the village, the temple where he prayed, the school where he studied and the people who elected him for the first time. They said he considers them an integral part of his journey and wanted to express his gratitude by returning to Midjil on the milestone anniversary.

Conveying the message, “Your son is returning. It is because of your blessings and support that I got the opportunity to serve the state”, Revanth will interact with local residents during the visit.

He will offer special prayers at the Urukonda temple and lay the foundation stone for development works there. He will also have lunch with his early supporters, senior leaders, close associates and elders who backed his first election campaign in 2006. Later, he will unveil the statues of local leader Gopal Reddy and BR Ambedkar near Midjil before addressing a public meeting.