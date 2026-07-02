Telangana: Auto driver gets 20-year jail for raping minor

HYDERABAD: A POCSO court in Rajendranagar has convicted a 23-year-old auto-rickshaw driver for the repeated rape of a minor girl and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, the survivor’s mother lodged a complaint with Chandanagar police on March 16, 2020, stating that her daughter had left home the previous day while she was at work and could not be traced despite searches in the surrounding areas.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Section 363 of the IPC. During the investigation, it was found that the convict had befriended the minor, promised to marry her, taken her from her house and raped her multiple times. Based on the survivor’s statement, Sections 376 of the IPC and Section 5 read with 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012, were added to the case.

After completion of the investigation, a chargesheet was filed. The court also awarded Rs 1 lakh compensation to the survivor.