Telangana BJP chief says Nitin Nabin visit rattled Congress, CM Revanth Reddy ‘in panic’

HYDERABAD: State BJP chief N Ramchander Rao on Wednesday said that the “tremendous success” of national president Nitin Nabin’s three-day visit to Telangana has sent tremors through the ruling Congress, while Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is in a state of panic.

In an informal chat with reporters here, on completion of his first year in office as state party president, Ramchander mocked that the chief minister “blew his fuses” upon witnessing the unprecedented welcome accorded to and blessings showered on the BJP president by the people of Telangana.

He slammed Revanth for “speaking with arrogance” against Nitin Nabin, who he credited with helping the BJP defeat Mamata Banerjee’s TMC in West Bengal.

“Revanth Reddy’s claim that Mamata Banerjee was a weak chief minister and hence lost, and that nobody can defeat him, clearly exposes his insecurity and fear,” he said.

“The remarks Revanth Reddy made show that he was speaking out of fear, frustration and insecurity after witnessing the impact of Nitin Nabin’s Telangana tour,” he said, alleging that the arrogance clearly shows how shaken Revanth is.

He further said that the people of Telangana have already decided to adopt the “Congress-mukt Telangana” slogan given by Nabin. “The people of Telangana are fully prepared to make that call a reality,” he said.

Referring to the challenge thrown at the BJP leaders by the chief minister, Ramchander said that he was ready for an open debate on what the Narendra Modi government did for Telangana’s development and how the Congress government in the state betrayed the people.

“If CM has guts, he should come for a debate on development. Arrange two chairs at the Secretariat gate. We will also bring umbrellas, if it rains. Let us sit and debate on development near the Secretariat gate,” he said.