Telangana cops book AP circle inspector

HYDERABAD: Saroornagar police on Wednesday registered a case against Bobbili Circle Inspector Srinivas and others following a complaint alleging the use of criminal force against a woman during the detention of her husband, YouTuber K Venkatrami Reddy, at his residence in Karmanghat on Tuesday night.

The complaint was lodged by K Vijaya Lakshmi, who alleged that around 8 pm on June 30, a group of persons in civil clothes, claiming to be Andhra Pradesh police personnel, forcibly entered her house.

According to the complaint, the men took away her husband in a red Baleno car without following legal procedures. She further alleged that when she questioned their actions, they abused her and her family members, pushed her aside and took away her mobile phone.

Vijaya Lakshmi stated in her complaint that, even if they were Andhra Pradesh police personnel, they were required to wear uniforms with visible nameplates, disclose the case details and grounds for the action, and follow the prescribed legal procedure.

Saroornagar police registered a case under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) against Circle Inspector Srinivas and others. Further investigation is under way. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh police arrested K Venkatrami Reddy and his wife late on Tuesday night.