Telangana HC seeks state response on bail plea of Bandi Sanjay’s son in POCSO case

HYDERABAD: Justice K Sujana of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to file its response to the bail petition filed by Sai Bhageerath, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in connection with a case registered under the POCSO Act.

The case stems from a complaint lodged by a woman at the Pet Basheerabad police station, alleging that Bhageerath sexually assaulted her 17-year-old daughter at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Based on the complaint, the police initially registered a criminal case. During the course of the investigation, they invoked additional provisions relating to aggravated sexual assault and incorporated stringent provisions of the POCSO Act alleging repeated sexual assault on the minor victim. In his bail petition, Bhageerath contended that the case was politically motivated and asserted that he had been falsely implicated in an offence with which he had no connection.

During the hearing, the state’s counsel sought time to obtain instructions from the investigating authorities and place the relevant facts before the court. Accepting the request, Justice Sujana directed the government to file its response and posted the matter to Friday for further hearing.

Bhageerath had earlier been granted one week’s interim bail to enable him to appear for his examinations. Following the expiry of the interim relief, he surrendered before the authorities at Cherlapally Central Prison on June 25 and is presently in judicial custody.