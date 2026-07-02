Telangana plans AI-powered traffic signal integration to ease congestion in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday proposed integrating traffic signals across Hyderabad and using AI to improve traffic management, including regulating traffic flow during heavy rain.

The proposal was discussed during a meeting with Analog AI founder and CEO Alex Kipman and Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd. (MEIL) managing director PV Krishna Reddy at Bodhi Pavilion in the MCR HRD Institute. During the meeting, Analog and MEIL signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the presence of the chief minister.

The chief minister suggested using physical intelligence technologies to address urban challenges and sought effective deployment of AI in Hyderabad’s transport network. Company representatives briefed him on a pilot project on traffic management and outlined how the technology could be used to provide faster solutions for urban infrastructure.

Kipman and Krishna Reddy said physical intelligence, combining AI, sensors and robotics, could help build safer and more responsive transport systems. They said the technology could enable real-time adjustment of traffic signals based on congestion, detect water leaks before they worsen, optimise power supply according to demand and clear routes for ambulances and fire services during emergencies.

The companies said the initiative aims to improve government operations, strengthen citizen services and support data-driven infrastructure planning for rapidly growing cities.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao, Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju, Government Adviser K Ramakrishna Rao, and Invest Telangana CEO and Hyderabad Metro Rail Additional MD B Ajith Reddy attended the meeting.