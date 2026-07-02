Telangana to tighten revenue collection as Revanth reviews Budget mobilisation

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday instructed officials to intensify efforts to mobilise revenue to ensure that the state achieves its budget targets.
The chief minister held a review meeting with the officials on revenue mobilisation with a special focus on the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC).
During the meeting, Revanth instructed officials to plug leakages in revenue collection across key departments, including Commercial Taxes, Excise and Mines and ensure strict monitoring of collections.
He also called for the establishment of a dedicated “Chasing Cell” to follow up on revenue mobilisation and improve coordination among departments.
Stressing the need to strengthen institutional capacity, he said that departments should enhance their operational efficiency to deliver the expected outcomes. He also directed officials to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to integrate beneficiary databases with the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system for greater transparency and efficiency.
The chief minister instructed departments to prepare budgets that prioritise completion of pending projects and ongoing works, while also focusing on land acquisition wherever required.
On fiscal discipline, he said the state Budget should be based on realistic assessments rather than inflated projections. He assured officials that the government would extend all necessary support to departments but made it clear that there would be no room for complacency in revenue generation and resource mobilisation.
GOVT RELEASES Rs 1.5K CRORE RYTHU BHAROSA ASSISTANCE
Hyderabad: The state government has released the Rythu Bharosa second instalment funds of Rs 1,590.02 crore, benefiting about 10.68 lakh farmers who own up to two acres of land. It may be recalled that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy released Rs 2,482.02 crore towards the first instalment on June 30. The first instalment benefited 44.27 lakh farmers. The government has so far credited Rs 4,072.04 crore into the bank accounts of 54.96 lakh farmers. Under this scheme, the government provides Rs 6,000 financial assistance per acre per season to the farmers.
Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao said that the government is committed to the welfare of farmers and is giving top priority to the agriculture sector. He also announced that the government will disburse Rs 9,000 crore within the next nine days under this scheme.
Outsourced, contract staff get salaries on 1st day of month
Hyderabad: Fulfilling another promise made to outsourced and contract employees by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the state government credited salaries of such staff working in government departments, corporations, societies, universities and other government-affiliated institutions on the first day of the month.
As per the chief minister’s directions, the Finance department released the salaries on Wednesday. The chief minister recently instructed officials to ensure that along with regular employees, contract, outsourced and honorarium-based staff too also receive their salaries without any delay.