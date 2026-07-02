Telangana to tighten revenue collection as Revanth reviews Budget mobilisation

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday instructed officials to intensify efforts to mobilise revenue to ensure that the state achieves its budget targets.

The chief minister held a review meeting with the officials on revenue mobilisation with a special focus on the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC).

During the meeting, Revanth instructed officials to plug leakages in revenue collection across key departments, including Commercial Taxes, Excise and Mines and ensure strict monitoring of collections.

He also called for the establishment of a dedicated “Chasing Cell” to follow up on revenue mobilisation and improve coordination among departments.

Stressing the need to strengthen institutional capacity, he said that departments should enhance their operational efficiency to deliver the expected outcomes. He also directed officials to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to integrate beneficiary databases with the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system for greater transparency and efficiency.

The chief minister instructed departments to prepare budgets that prioritise completion of pending projects and ongoing works, while also focusing on land acquisition wherever required.

On fiscal discipline, he said the state Budget should be based on realistic assessments rather than inflated projections. He assured officials that the government would extend all necessary support to departments but made it clear that there would be no room for complacency in revenue generation and resource mobilisation.