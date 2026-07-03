20 bound for Muscat caught at Hyderabad airport with tampered Kuwait visa documents

HYDERABAD: The RGI Airport police on Wednesday apprehended 20 persons from Andhra Pradesh who were allegedly attempting to travel from Hyderabad to Muscat using tampered visas.

Seeking overseas employment, the passengers held Emigration Check Required passports and intended to travel to Kuwait via Oman.

To evade mandatory Protection of Emigrants clearance, agents had forged their Kuwaiti visas by changing the status from “Employment” to “Visit.”

However, immigration officials verified the credentials on the Kuwait Visa app, which revealed their actual domestic work visas. Additionally, agents had fraudulently affixed “Join Family” and “Not Permitted to Work” endorsements onto the passport visa stamps.