Bandi Sanjay likens Congress-BRS face-off to 'Bigg Boss', calls it political drama

HYDERABAD: Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday alleged that both the Congress and BRS were indulging in political theatrics while secretly protecting each other.

In a post on “X” platform, the BJP leader likened the ongoing open debate challenges between the two parties to the conduct of contestants in Bigg Boss television reality shows. “While the leaders of two parties fight aggressively in front of cameras, they ultimately safeguard each other,” he said.

“Watching today’s Congress and BRS drama is like watching a Bigg Boss TV reality show. They fight in front of cameras but come to each other’s rescue when it matters. That’s their real script,” he remarked, adding that the people of Telangana had witnessed enough of such political dramas.

The MoS said that he would personally request Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao to facilitate conduct of an open debate involving the Congress and BRS on key issues affecting the state, including Gurukul tenders, Telangana’s mounting debt burden, allegations of corruption and governance failures.