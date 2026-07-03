Finland's top probe agency takes over search for missing Hyderabad student

HYDERABAD: The Centre on Thursday informed the Telangana High Court that Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has taken over the probe into the disappearance of Hyderabad student Gujja Manideep Reddy, who has been missing for nearly two months.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was hearing a writ petition filed by Manideep’s parents alleging inadequate action by the Finnish authorities in tracing their son.

Manideep, a resident of Hayath Nagar, was pursuing higher studies at LUT University in Lahti, Finland. He reportedly went missing on May 4 shortly after speaking to his mother.