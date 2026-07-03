Heavy rain batters north Telangana, IMD forecasts more downpours over next two days

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains lashed Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Adilabad districts with 11 cm and 6 cm rainfall, respectively, over the last 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places across Telangana on Friday, along with light to moderate rain in several parts of the state. Similar conditions are expected over the next two days.

According to the IMD’s Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, isolated places in some districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall on both days.

Meanwhile, the IMD said the southwest monsoon has advanced further into more parts of Gujarat, the remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, the entire Delhi region, most parts of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, and some parts of Rajasthan. Weather conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance into the remaining parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and more areas of Rajasthan over the next two to three days.