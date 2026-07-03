Hyderabad cops bust pan-India ganja racket using Speed Post

HYDERABAD: A drug trafficking syndicate that allegedly used India Post’s Speed Post network and private courier services to deliver ganja to customers across 21 states has been busted by Hyderabad Police, exposing a distribution model that relied on postal parcels reaching buyers’ doorsteps.

The investigation, led by the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW), began after officers intercepted a ganja parcel booked through the Isri Bazar Post Office in Jharkhand and addressed to a customer in Hyderabad. The probe later traced another consignment dispatched through the Phusro Bazar Post Office, helping investigators uncover what police described as a nationwide narcotics network.

The syndicate is alleged to have processed 80-100 customer orders a day while dispatching 8-10 Speed Post parcels daily, each containing 50-250 grams of ganja priced between Rs 1,500 and Rs 8,000. Police estimated the operation generated about Rs 1 lakh a day, with a monthly turnover of Rs 30-35 lakh and annual proceeds of Rs 4-5 crore.

One accused, Satyam Mishra, has been arrested, while his associates—Shubham Misra alias Shubham Dada, Rahul Jha, Sachin Misra and Santosh Pandit—are absconding. Separate cases have been registered under the Gudimalkapur and SR Nagar police station limits. Police also arrested two Hyderabad-based buyers, Sushanth Vyas and Laddu, and seized 2 kg of ganja from them.

According to the investigation, the syndicate dispatched ganja through Speed Post and courier services, routing parcels by train and air cargo. Consignments meant for Hyderabad were transported by air. Police said the accused exploited gaps in parcel screening during transit and declared the consignments as medicines to avoid detection.