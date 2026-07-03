Leaking confidential revenue records to private parties disturbing: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court has expressed serious concern over the apparent leak of confidential communications within the Revenue department after a landowner challenged an internal tahsildar’s report before any final administrative order had been passed.

The court directed the principal secretary, Revenue department, to submit a report on the safeguards in place to protect confidential revenue records and explain how such internal communications are reaching private parties.

Justice Shravan Kumar was hearing a writ petition filed by Pedda Thimmanna, a resident of Mellachervu village in Jogulamba Gadwal district, challenging a Report-cum-Rejection Endorsement dated March 18, 2026, issued by the Tahsildar, Gadwal mandal, alleging it was arbitrary, illegal and violative of Article 300A of the Constitution. He also sought restoration of his alleged missing land measuring 30 guntas in Survey No 259/1 in the Bhu Bharati/Dharani portal as patta land.

The petitioner’s counsel relied on an internal report submitted by the tahsildar to the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) recommending rejection of the petitioner’s application for inclusion of the land records. It was contended that although the enquiry had been completed, no final order had been passed or communicated.

Opposing the plea, Assistant Government Pleader for Revenue Dara Haritha Kiran submitted that the application was still pending before the RDO and that the writ petition was premature as it challenged only an internal report.