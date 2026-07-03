NIN develops simple system to predict hidden hunger in kids

HYDERABAD: A simple food diversity checklist developed by researchers at the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) has emerged as a promising, low-cost tool for identifying school-age children at risk of micronutrient deficiencies, potentially strengthening nutrition programmes across India.

The study, published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that a 13-food-group Diet Diversity Score (DDS) can accurately predict whether children are receiving adequate amounts of essential vitamins and minerals. Traditional methods of assessing micronutrient adequacy require detailed dietary recalls, food frequency questionnaires, trained personnel, significant time and financial resources.

To overcome these challenges, researchers developed a simplified DDS based on foods commonly eaten by rural Indian children. Instead of calculating exact nutrient intake, the tool counts the number of different food groups consumed during the previous 24 hours.

Foods were classified into 13 groups — cereals and millets, pulses, green leafy vegetables, other vegetables, roots and tubers, fruits, vitamin A-rich vegetables, vitamin A-rich fruits, milk and milk products, nuts and oilseeds, fats and oils, eggs and flesh foods. Each group consumed in quantities of at least five grams earned one point, producing a maximum score of 13.

Dr Subba Rao of ICMR-NIN said: “We wanted to determine whether a lower five-gram threshold, compared with the globally accepted 10 grams, could still predict micronutrient adequacy. And we found that children consuming foods from at least 10 of the 13 food groups achieved good micronutrient adequacy, even when each group contributed only five grams.”