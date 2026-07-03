Telangana Ministers up the ante to corner BRS

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, SC, ST Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar and Public Enterprises Minister Mohammed Azharuddin reached Gun Park in front of the state Assembly on Thursday and waited for BRS leaders to arrive for what they described as a public debate on the Gurukul procurement allegations.

Addressing the media, Prabhakar challenged BRS working president KT Rama Rao, former minister T Harish Rao and BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar to substantiate their allegations that the Congress government had indulged in large-scale corruption in procurements for Gurukul educational institutions.

“If your allegations are true, come for a discussion. The people of Telangana deserve to know the truth,” Prabhakar said, describing the allegations as “blatant lies”.

Prabhakar maintained that the procurement process was transparent and that tenders were floated under the supervision of four government departments, allowing any eligible bidder to participate. He said the Congress government was prepared to discuss not only the present procurement process but also procurement practices followed during the BRS government’s 10-year tenure.

Taking aim at Praveen Kumar, Prabhakar said the former IPS officer was making “irresponsible and baseless” allegations and urged him to exercise restraint.