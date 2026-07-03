Telangana suspends 500 JBM electric buses after fire mishaps

NALGONDA: Following a series of fire accidents involving electric buses, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has suspended the operation of all 500 buses manufactured by JBM, citing heightened concerns over passenger safety.
The buses from around 10 major depots have been confined to their sheds while TGSRTC has asked JBM to investigate the fire incidents, address safety concerns, establish a command and control centre at Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad, and certify the buses as “Vehicle Fit for Operation” before they are allowed back on the roads.
However, for thousands of office-goers, students and daily commuters, the suspension has meant crowded bus stations and a daily scramble for alternative transport. K Srinivas, a regular commuter from Nalgonda, told TNIE, “Everyone welcomed the electric buses when they were introduced, but the recent bus fire on the Karimnagar route has made people scared to travel in them. With the buses withdrawn, many of us are struggling to reach our workplaces on time. RTC officials should give passenger safety as much importance as procurement.”
M Lavanya, a commuter from Suryapet, recalled seeing electric buses frequently break down because of technical problems, leaving drivers struggling to manage the situation and passengers forced to get off midway to find alternative transport. “The authorities should provide training to drivers and fix all the technical issues before putting these buses back on the roads. Until these issues are resolved, the corporation should operate safe alternative buses,” she said.
Passengers stressed that the authorities must fix the technical flaws, adequately train staff, and restore services only after ensuring commuter safety.
Drivers need to be trained for e-buses, say experts
Experts say those concerns point to deeper issues within the system. They attribute the repeated breakdowns and accidents primarily to inadequate maintenance, citing a shortage of infrastructure and trained technical staff at depots to regularly inspect the high-tech buses and monitor their battery systems.
They further stress that operating electric buses requires specialised training, which differs significantly from driving conventional diesel buses. In the absence of adequately trained drivers, handling emergencies has become difficult, while even minor technical glitches have left buses stranded on roads, triggering traffic snarls.
Meanwhile, the corporation is now recalling its conventional buses to fill the gap. A senior TGSRTC official from Nalgonda told TNIE, “When electric buses were introduced at various depots, the conventional buses operating there were shifted to other depots that required them. Now that e-bus services have been suspended, we are recalling those conventional buses to their original depots so that passengers do not face any further inconvenience.”