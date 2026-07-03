Telangana suspends 500 JBM electric buses after fire mishaps

NALGONDA: Following a series of fire accidents involving electric buses, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has suspended the operation of all 500 buses manufactured by JBM, citing heightened concerns over passenger safety.

The buses from around 10 major depots have been confined to their sheds while TGSRTC has asked JBM to investigate the fire incidents, address safety concerns, establish a command and control centre at Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad, and certify the buses as “Vehicle Fit for Operation” before they are allowed back on the roads.

However, for thousands of office-goers, students and daily commuters, the suspension has meant crowded bus stations and a daily scramble for alternative transport. K Srinivas, a regular commuter from Nalgonda, told TNIE, “Everyone welcomed the electric buses when they were introduced, but the recent bus fire on the Karimnagar route has made people scared to travel in them. With the buses withdrawn, many of us are struggling to reach our workplaces on time. RTC officials should give passenger safety as much importance as procurement.”

M Lavanya, a commuter from Suryapet, recalled seeing electric buses frequently break down because of technical problems, leaving drivers struggling to manage the situation and passengers forced to get off midway to find alternative transport. “The authorities should provide training to drivers and fix all the technical issues before putting these buses back on the roads. Until these issues are resolved, the corporation should operate safe alternative buses,” she said.

Passengers stressed that the authorities must fix the technical flaws, adequately train staff, and restore services only after ensuring commuter safety.