Telangana third in student suicides, NTF calls for stronger mental health support on campuses

HYDERABAD: The rapid expansion of higher education in Telangana has improved access to colleges and universities, but the state needs to strengthen campus mental health systems and institutional support to address rising student distress, according to the interim report of the Supreme Court-appointed National Task Force (NTF) on Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, released recently.

While the state has made remarkable progress in expanding access to colleges and universities, the report warns that inadequate counselling services, weak institutional support mechanisms, and increasing academic and social pressures are leaving many students vulnerable to psychological distress. Despite this impressive expansion, the report raises serious concerns over student wellbeing.

Telangana ranked third in the country in reported student suicide cases during the first eight months of 2025, behind Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The report also identifies Telangana among the states with a relatively high overall suicide rate, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive mental health interventions.