Telangana third in student suicides, NTF calls for stronger mental health support on campuses

HYDERABAD: The rapid expansion of higher education in Telangana has improved access to colleges and universities, but the state needs to strengthen campus mental health systems and institutional support to address rising student distress, according to the interim report of the Supreme Court-appointed National Task Force (NTF) on Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, released recently.
While the state has made remarkable progress in expanding access to colleges and universities, the report warns that inadequate counselling services, weak institutional support mechanisms, and increasing academic and social pressures are leaving many students vulnerable to psychological distress. Despite this impressive expansion, the report raises serious concerns over student wellbeing.
Telangana ranked third in the country in reported student suicide cases during the first eight months of 2025, behind Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The report also identifies Telangana among the states with a relatively high overall suicide rate, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive mental health interventions.
The report recommends that universities and colleges establish professionally managed counselling centres staffed by qualified psychologists, develop campus-specific suicide prevention protocols, strengthen Equal Opportunity Cells and grievance redressal mechanisms, train faculty to recognise early warning signs of emotional distress, and ensure the timely disbursal of scholarships and other financial assistance.
The report notes that Telangana has 104 transgender students enrolled in higher education institutions, according to AISHE data. It says campuses must ensure equal access to counselling, protection against discrimination, and safe learning environments for all.
TGCHE Chairman Prof V Balakista Reddy said, “The report’s recommendations align with the state’s efforts to improve the quality of higher education. Expanding access alone is not enough. Institutions must create campuses where students feel safe, supported and able to seek help without fear of stigma. Mental wellbeing should become an integral part of academic reforms.”