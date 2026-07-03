Telangana to develop Japan-inspired 80-acre Eco Town in Siddapur village

HYDERABAD: Drawing inspiration from Japan’s globally acclaimed Kitakyushu Eco Town model, the Telangana government is all set to establish a first-of-its-kind Eco Town at Siddapur village in Kothur mandal of Rangareddy district to ensure sustainable urban development.
The ambitious project, to be spread over 86 acres, is envisaged to transform waste into wealth under a unique circular economy initiative, integrate renewable energy, promote environmental restoration and help the state move towards achieving its net-zero carbon goals.
According to officials, the Eco Town will combine cutting-edge technology with ecological conservation, offering a blueprint for future urban development in Telangana.
The state government has formally handed over the 86-acre land parcel to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), paving the way for implementation of the project under the friendship and cooperation agreement between the Telangana government and the City of Kitakyushu in Japan’s Fukuoka Prefecture.
The proposed Eco Town is modelled on Kitakyushu, once considered one of the world’s most polluted industrial cities.Through decades of focused environmental reforms, waste recycling, industrial symbiosis and clean technologies, Kitakyushu successfully transformed itself into one of the cleanest and greenest cities globally. Telangana now intends to replicate the same principles on the outskirts of Hyderabad by creating an integrated township where industries, businesses, public facilities and residential communities function as interconnected components of a circular economy. The initiative is also expected to encourage Japanese environmental technology companies to expand their presence in Telangana.
Conserving natural resources
Unlike conventional industrial parks, the Eco Town will function as a self-sustaining ecosystem
Waste generated by one industry or establishment becomes the raw material for another, drastically reducing landfill dependency
Industrial byproducts will be recycled and converted into energy, significantly reducing the volume of waste sent to landfills
Advanced water treatment and recycling systems will be installed to treat wastewater and contribute to Musi rejuvenation