Telangana to develop Japan-inspired 80-acre Eco Town in Siddapur village

HYDERABAD: Drawing inspiration from Japan’s globally acclaimed Kitakyushu Eco Town model, the Telangana government is all set to establish a first-of-its-kind Eco Town at Siddapur village in Kothur mandal of Rangareddy district to ensure sustainable urban development.

The ambitious project, to be spread over 86 acres, is envisaged to transform waste into wealth under a unique circular economy initiative, integrate renewable energy, promote environmental restoration and help the state move towards achieving its net-zero carbon goals.

According to officials, the Eco Town will combine cutting-edge technology with ecological conservation, offering a blueprint for future urban development in Telangana.

The state government has formally handed over the 86-acre land parcel to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), paving the way for implementation of the project under the friendship and cooperation agreement between the Telangana government and the City of Kitakyushu in Japan’s Fukuoka Prefecture.