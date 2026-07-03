Telangana woman robbed and dumped in well by man posing as employer

KARIMNAGAR: An unidentified person abducted a 50-year-old woman, looted her of jewellery and threw her into an agricultural well, where she remained trapped for nearly 24 hours before being rescued by locals. The incident took place in Thimmapur on Thursday.

Police said the victim, Laxmi from Kisan Nagar, had gone to the labour adda on Wednesday in search of daily wage work. She told police that a man approached her, claiming he needed labourers at his house in Nustulapur.

The man then booked a Rapido bike and took her towards Thimmapur. Upon reaching a secluded location, the accused allegedly snatched all her gold ornaments and pushed her into a nearby agricultural well. When Laxmi attempted to climb out using a rope inside the well, the accused allegedly cut the rope before fleeing.

Police said Laxmi managed to stay afloat in the well through the night. On Thursday morning, villagers heard her cries for help and rescued her before informing the police. LMD police have registered a case of kidnapping and robbery.