TGGENCO denies reports of privatisation of works at Yadadri Thermal Power Plant

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Power Generation Corporation Limited (TGGENCO) on Thursday denied reports in a section of the print and electronic media alleging that the Ash Handling Plant (AHP) and Coal Handling Plant (CHP) works at the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant (YTPS) were being privatised.

In a statement, TGGENCO said neither the government nor the corporation had any proposal to privatise the plant or its power generation and supply systems. It said YTPS would continue to remain under the public sector.

According to the corporation, awarding minor works in the coal handling and ash handling divisions, including belt jointing, belt replacement and emergency works, to around 30 agencies has led to coordination issues, resulting in operational delays. It cited the Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS), where awarding works to over 400 agencies since 2022 had similarly affected Operation and Maintenance (O&M) and reduced power generation.

TGGENCO said outsourcing specific works was a standard practice in public sector power utilities. It added that all categories of O&M works at the Singareni Thermal Power Plant had been outsourced since 2016.

TGGENCO said the arrangement would not affect the roles of its engineers and regular employees and should not be seen as a step towards privatisation. It said the changes were aimed solely at improving operational efficiency, and urged employees not to believe rumours.