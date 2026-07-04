150 JBM e-buses declared safe, resume services in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A day after the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) temporarily suspended operations of all 500 JBM electric buses in the state following a series of fire incidents, around 150 buses resumed services on Friday after being certified 100% fit following detailed technical inspections.

According to sources, the buses were cleared following comprehensive checks conducted jointly by JBM technical experts, including engineers from China, and TGSRTC’s engineering team.

A JBM electric bus from the Warangal-II depot arrived at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) in Hyderabad on Friday as services resumed. Buses stationed at MGBS were subsequently deployed on routes to Nalgonda, Suryapet, Warangal and Nizamabad. TGSRTC said the remaining buses will be cleared in phases after similar inspections and safety checks.

TGSRTC had directed JBM to submit a detailed accident analysis report, outline permanent corrective measures, provide battery fitness certification, and establish a command and control centre at Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad. In response, the company deployed its technical team along with battery experts from China to investigate the incidents, identify causes, and recommend preventive measures.

Sources added that TGSRTC has made alternate arrangements to ensure uninterrupted services so that passengers are not inconvenienced.