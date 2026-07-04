BRS leader Harish cites RBI ‘data’ to counter Congress’s debt claim

HYDERABAD: BRS leader T Harish Rao has written an open letter to Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, rejecting what he called the Congress government’s repeated misinformation campaign on the borrowings of the previous BRS regime.

In his letter, Harish said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues had repeatedly made misleading claims about the debt accumulated during the BRS government’s tenure despite “the facts being clarified on several occasions”.

He reiterated that, during the Assembly session, he had stated that the BRS government borrowed Rs 4.17 lakh crore over its nine-and-a-half-year tenure, including government-guaranteed loans repayable by the state, and stood by those figures. He also recalled challenging the Congress government to an open debate on the issue in the Assembly.

Referring to Krishna Rao’s latest letter, Harish said the minister claimed that the Congress government had borrowed Rs 1,77,058 crore between December 2023 and June 2026. However, he argued that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed the borrowings had reached Rs 1,86,067 crore as of June 30, 2026.

The Siddipet MLA also claimed that the chief minister had stated in the Legislative Assembly on March 18, 2026, that the Congress government’s FRBM borrowings and other liabilities together stood at Rs 3,47,294 crore.