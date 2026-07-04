CM Revanth’s Midjil tour itinerary finalised

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is scheduled to address a public meeting in Midjil during his tour of two districts on Saturday.

Revanth Reddy’s visit to Midjil holds both political and emotional significance as it is in this village in Mahbubnagar district he began his political journey 20 years ago.

During his visit, the CM will express his gratitude to the people of the region who provided a successful electoral start to his political career and will lay foundation stone for several development projects.

According to the CMO sources, the chief minister will be visiting both Nagarkurnool and Mahabubnagar districts. He will leave Hyderabad by a special helicopter at 11.45 am and arrive at the Urkondapeta helipad in Nagarkurnool district at 12.30 pm.

From there, he will go to the Hanuman temple and perform the bhoomi puja for the temple’s development works. On the temple premises, he will interact with his supporters, senior leaders and elders who stood by him during the initial phase of his political career. He will also have lunch with them.

At 2.30 pm, the chief minister will leave Urkondapeta by road for Midjil in Mahabubnagar district. At 2.45 pm, he will reach the Veljala ‘X’ Roads in Midjil mandal, where he will unveil the statues of senior leader late Gopal Reddy and Dr BR Ambedkar.

Later, he will proceed to the public meeting venue in Midjil to perform the bhoomi puja and lay foundation stone for various development works.

Revanth Reddy entered electoral politics after being elected as Midjil ZPTC member back in 2006. The chief minister believes that the blessings and support of the people of Midjil helped him in his journey from being a ZPTC member to MLC, MLA, MP, PCC president and now the state’s chief minister, the CMO sources added.