Dy CM Bhatti denies ‘coal scam’, directs SCCL Vigiliance wing to probe

HYDERABAD: Asserting that there was no ‘coal scam’, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday directed the SCCL director (Vigilance) to probe the alleged disappearance of 40 lakh tonnes of coal in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

Speaking to reporters here, Vikramarka, who also holds the Finance and Energy portfolios, said the inquiry was aimed at putting to rest any doubts among the public. He said the SCCL Vigilance director would gather all details and submit a comprehansive report to the government, adding that the system in SCCL was foolproof and that not even a single kg of coal could leave the company unaccounted for.

The move follows allegations by the BRS that a Rs 1,600 crore coal stock scam took place in Singareni. In separate letters, BRS working president KT Rama Rao urged the Centre to intervene, alleging SCCL had paid coal cess and I-T on coal that was not physically available, while Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy asked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to look into the allegations.

Vikramarka, however, argued that the larger issue lay elsewhere. Alleging that the previous BRS government had remained in power for 10 years and initiated the construction of two thermal power plants without starting new coal mines under SCCL, he asked, “How could the new thermal power plants get coal without new mines being opened while old mines were being closed?”

The deputy chief minister also turned the spotlight on the state’s debt burden, challenging BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to a debate in the Assembly. He alleged that Rama Rao was responsible for looting the state and said the former chief minister alone should participate in the debate.