Heavy rain likely in north Telangana for next three days: IMD

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of north Telangana over the next three days, as a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also likely across several districts.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Hyderabad, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in some northern districts, while light to moderate rain is expected at many locations across the state.

Rainfall activity is expected to intensify over the weekend. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places in northern districts, while some areas in northeastern districts may receive heavy rainfall.

The IMD has advised people in districts likely to receive heavy rainfall to remain alert for waterlogging, flooding, lightning, and strong winds.