Hyderabad Fire Department flags major safety violations at Chandralok Complex

HYDERABAD: The Fire Department on Friday conducted inspections at Chandralok Complex, found multiple violations of fire safety norms and issued notices to the management.

Officials said a comprehensive fire safety inspection was conducted at the complex. During the inspection, authorities observed that even the minimum fire safety requirements were not being complied with. The building, constructed around 50 years ago, was found to be in a dilapidated condition, with portions of the structure deteriorating and plaster falling off. Officials said the matter would be brought to the attention of GHMC authorities for appropriate action.

The inspection also revealed that the building’s electrical wiring is outdated and in a hazardous condition. Officials said the issue would be referred to the Electricity Department for necessary action.

Authorities further pointed out that the building lacks adequately wide staircases for the safe evacuation of occupants during emergencies. In addition, the absence of the required setback space around the building could hamper rescue and firefighting operations by preventing easy access for fire engines and emergency personnel.

Citing fire incidents reported in the Secunderabad region in the past, officials warned that such negligence poses a serious threat to public safety. Notices have been issued to the building management in the interest of protecting lives and property. The authorities said stringent legal action would be initiated under relevant provisions of law if the identified deficiencies are not rectified within the stipulated time.