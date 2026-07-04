Minister Uttam warns of El Nino effect, urges farmer to plan crops carefully

SURYAPET: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday urged farmers to plan their cropping pattern carefully and use water judiciously during the Kharif season, warning that the El Nino effect could pose challenges to agriculture.

Addressing farmers during a series of programmes in Suryapet district, the minister said agriculture in Telangana had become a “festive activity” under the Congress government due to record paddy production, large-scale procurement and farmer welfare initiatives.

“There has been record paddy production and large-scale procurement. A bonus is being provided to farmers cultivating any of the seven fine varieties of paddy. These measures are aimed at improving the financial condition of farmers,” he said.

At the same time, Uttam cautioned farmers about the impact of El Nino on rainfall.

“Farmers should be aware that the El Nino effect has affected rainfall in many parts of the country. They should remain alert and adjust their farming practices according to changing weather conditions,” he said.

The minister said the southwest monsoon had weakened due to the El Nino effect, resulting in nearly 40 per cent below-normal rainfall across India in June, making it one of the driest Junes in recent years. Telangana, he added, recorded around 22 per cent below-normal rainfall during the month, delaying sowing operations in several areas.

He said poor rainfall in Maharashtra, where a significant portion of the Godavari river basin is located, had delayed inflows into Telangana. Advising farmers in water-scarce areas to avoid water-intensive crops, he urged them to opt for crops that require less water and are more drought-resilient.