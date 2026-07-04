Renovation works at Basara temple to commence on July 5

ADILABAD: Renovation works at the Basara Sri Gnana Saraswati Devi Temple in Nirmal district will commence on July 5 at an estimated cost of Rs 225 crore. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone for the project in April.

According to the master plan prepared under the guidance of the Sringeri Sharada Peethadhipati, a Bala Alayam (temporary shrine) will be set up and will function from July 5. All regular rituals and services, including Aksharabhyasam, Sarva Darshan, Chandi Homam, and other offerings for devotees, will be conducted at the Bala Alayam during the renovation period.

Temple Executive Officer Anjana Devi said that, in accordance with the directions of the Sringeri Sharada Peethadhipati, an auspicious time (muhurtam) has been fixed for the renovation works. A 10-member team from the Peetham will visit the temple on July 4 to perform special pujas throughout the day. On July 5, following the rituals, all temple activities for devotees will begin at the Bala Alayam.

The officer assured devotees that every effort has been made to ensure they do not face any inconvenience during the renovation. Necessary arrangements are being made for Sarva Darshan, Special Darshan, and General Darshan queue lines, though some temporary adjustments may take time. She appealed to devotees to extend their cooperation throughout the renovation period.