Telangana government to roll out weighbridge checks on mining trucks

HYDERABAD: The Transport Department has decided to introduce a weighbridge-based verification system and a mandatory driver registry for mining transport vehicles to curb overloading and improve road safety.

The decision was taken at a joint meeting chaired by Transport Commissioner K Ilambarithi and Mines & Geology Director and TGMDC Managing Director Anudeep in Hyderabad on Friday.

Currently, transit permits for 23 notified minerals, including sand and stone, are issued based on self-declared weights uploaded by quarry owners, with no independent verification during transit.

Under the proposed system, a percentage of mining vehicles will be randomly selected after permit generation and directed via SMS or WhatsApp to an empanelled weighbridge for en route verification. Failure to report will be treated as overloading. Vehicles found to be repeatedly violating load limits will also be subjected to inspections at the source quarry.

The model is based on TGMDC’s API-driven weighment system for stone crusher units, which officials say has significantly reduced overloading. The government also plans to integrate the system with the VAHAN database for automated notices and amend relevant mining and transport laws where required.

Verified driver registry

The department will also create a verified registry for drivers of mining transport vehicles, citing concerns over accidents involving unverified and inadequately trained drivers. Vehicle owners will be required to register licence details of all drivers, which will be verified through the national Sarathi database.