Telangana HC adjourns Bhageerath’s bail petition to Monday

HYDERABAD: Justice K Sujana of the Telangana High Court on Friday adjourned to July 6 the regular bail petition filed by Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s son Sai Bhageerath in a POCSO case.

The judge deferred the hearing after senior counsel Pappu Nageswara Rao, appearing for the complainant (victim’s mother), informed the court that the counter filed by the public prosecutor had not been served on the petitioner and sought time to advance arguments.

Bhageerath is seeking bail in Crime No 684/2025, registered under Sections 64(2)(m), 74(2) and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Section 5(1) read with Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The petitioner had earlier moved the high court for anticipatory bail, which was dismissed by Justice T Madhavi Devi in May 2026, following which he surrendered before the police.

In his present plea, Bhageerath contends that he has remained in judicial custody despite completion of remand formalities. He states that he fully cooperated with the investigation, which has since been completed, and argues that there is no possibility of him influencing witnesses or tampering with evidence if released on bail. He also claims the case is politically motivated.