Telangana Intermediate students await textbooks a month into academic year

HYDERABAD: Nearly a month into the academic year, first- and second-year Intermediate vocational students and first-year Telugu medium students in government junior colleges are still waiting for their prescribed books.

The wait has been especially frustrating for first-year Telugu medium students. This year’s revised Intermediate syllabus comes with several new chapters, leaving them with no old books to borrow and nothing to turn to once the classroom lecture ends. “Many of us come from rural backgrounds and cannot afford to buy private guidebooks. We depend completely on the free textbooks provided by the government, and also we cannot borrow the books from our seniors, as this year’s syllabus has been revised,” said first-year Telugu medium student P Lavanya.

As the wait stretches on and internal examinations inch closer, students and the Telangana Gazetted Junior Lecturers Association (TGJLA) have urged the state government to expedite the distribution of the pending Telugu Academy textbooks.

“We have been attending classes for almost a month without books. Our lecturers have explained the lessons,but it is difficult to understand everything without reading the textbook. We are worried about upcoming internal examinations,” said T Mohan, a second-year vocational student at a government junior college.

The uncertainty extends beyond the classroom for vocational students, whose subjects rely heavily on technical concepts and practical learning. “Vocational subjects involve technical terminology and diagrams and without books, we are unable to prepare for practical classes or revise what is taught in college,” said first-year vocational student S Priyanka.

Lecturers say the delay is affecting a crucial stage of the academic year, when students are expected to build the foundations for the months ahead. Without textbooks, they point out,students are unable to revise lessons at home, particularly those from economically weaker families who depend entirely on government-supplied books.