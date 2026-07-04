Telangana to expand fertility services in government hospitals

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government plans to expand infertility and fertility treatment services across government hospitals while introducing stricter regulation of private IVF centres to improve transparency and ensure adherence to quality standards.

The plans were discussed at a high-level review meeting chaired by Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha on Friday.

Reviewing the performance of the government-run IVF centres at Gandhi Hospital and Petlaburj Maternity Hospital, the minister said the facilities have been delivering encouraging results by providing affordable fertility treatment to couples.

During the meeting, officials stated that nearly 35,000 people have availed fertility-related services at the two government IVF centres so far. Currently, 490 couples are undergoing IVF treatment, while 23 women who received treatment have tested positive for pregnancy.

The minister directed officials to prepare a roadmap for expanding fertility services to district hospitals, enabling couples outside Hyderabad to access advanced reproductive care without relying on expensive private facilities.

He also instructed officials to formulate measures to ensure greater transparency, compliance with prescribed medical standards, and stronger accountability in the functioning of IVF clinics.