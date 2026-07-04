Youth must be educated on Emergency atrocities, says BJP chief Ramchander

NALGONDA: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Friday stressed the need to educate people, especially the younger generation, about the alleged atrocities committed during the Emergency.

He was speaking after unveiling Nalgonda Zilla Emergency Vyatireka Porata Yodhulu, a book authored by Chinta Mutyala Rao, at an event organised to commemorate the sacrifices made by those who fought to protect democracy during the Emergency.

“As we mark 50 years since the imposition of the Emergency, it is our responsibility to ensure that the truth about this dark chapter in India’s history reaches every citizen, especially the younger generation,” he said.

He alleged that then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency to suppress political opponents, democratic institutions and dissenting voices. He further claimed that the Emergency was imposed to safeguard her position as prime minister after the Allahabad High Court declared her election invalid.

“The atrocities committed during the 19-month Emergency must be known to the people, future generations and especially the youth. That is why Prime Minister Narendra

Modi has taken steps to include these topics in the educational curriculum. This is a crucial chapter in Indian history, and efforts are being made to present the true history of our nation,” he said.

Ramchander Rao alleged that the Congress had “murdered the spirit of the Constitution” during the Emergency and was now making baseless allegations against the BJP, which, he claimed, always worked to protect the Constitution and uphold democratic values.

He claimed that countless RSS and Bharatiya Jana Sangh workers were imprisoned during the Emergency, while students and lawyers were also arrested. Pressure was allegedly exerted on judges, and attempts were made to silence those with independent views, he said.