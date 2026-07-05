BJP weakening Constitution, democratic institutions for political gain: TPCC chief

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud has accused the BJP of attempting to undermine the Constitution and democratic institutions for political gains.

Addressing the National Legal Conclave 2026, organised by the Indian Youth Congress Legal Cell here on Saturday, he described the initiative as a commendable platform for strengthening democratic and constitutional values among the youth and legal fraternity.

Alleging that the BJP came to power for a third term by seeking votes in the name of Lord Ram, he questioned whether Lord Ram even had a membership in the saffron party. He further accused the BJP leadership of lacking the courage to seek votes in the name of development and alleged that senior Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan had been denied a deserved Rajya Sabha seat.

Raising concerns over the ongoing SIR process, he claimed that what was intended as a programme to add eligible voters had turned into an exercise to delete votes.

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Mahesh said that their approach reflected a belief that power was supreme. He remarked that even the greatest rulers in history had eventually faded away and urged the BJP leadership to abandon what he termed political illusions.