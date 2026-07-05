Congress inflated BRS rule debt figures, says Harish; demands debate in House

HYDERABAD: Refuting allegations made by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka over the BRS government’s debt, former minister T Harish Rao on Saturday accused the Congress government of deliberately spreading false information and presenting misleading figures to divert attention from its failure to fulfil election promises and the alleged scams that have surfaced during its tenure.

Addressing a press conference at the BRS headquarters in Hyderabad, Harish Rao referred to Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka’s earlier remarks that the Congress had vast experience in mobilising resources and questioned why that expertise had not translated into fulfilling the party’s electoral commitments.

Presenting what he described as documentary evidence, he said the Congress government’s own records showed that the previous BRS regime had borrowed only Rs 4.17 lakh crore, including FRBM loans and government-guaranteed borrowings. According to him, the figures now being cited by the Congress were inflated by including loans taken before the formation of Telangana, as well as borrowings made after it assumed office in December 2023.

Harish said official records, including the CAG report, state budget documents, the white paper released by the Congress government and RBI data, support the BRS position. According to him, the CAG pegged the borrowings at around Rs 4.10 lakh crore, while the government’s own white paper placed the figure at approximately Rs 4.17 lakh crore.

He further claimed that Congress had repeatedly changed its stand on the state’s debt. While one minister put the figure at over Rs 8 lakh crore, another later claimed it was Rs 7 lakh crore.