ECI asks Kavitha to change name of her party

HYDERABAD: Having received over 1,000 objections over its acronym, the Election Commission of India has asked Kalvakuntla Kavitha to change the name of her political party, Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS). The poll panel has suggested that she submit alternative names for her party following the objections.

On April 25, during a public meeting at Muneerabad, Kavitha had announced the name, Telangana Rashtra Sena, for her party. However, Telangana Rashtra Sena was not among the alternative names she had originally submitted in her application to the ECI. She had instead proposed Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS), for which the Election Commission granted provisional approval for registration as a political party and invited objections from the public.

Following this, several political parties, including the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formerly known as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), objected to the proposed name.

1K objections to name of Kavitha’s party

It is learnt that around 1,000 objections were submitted to the ECI by political parties and individuals. After examining the objections, the ECI wrote to Kavitha on June 23 asking her to propose alternative names. Sources close to Kavitha said she had already responded to the letter.

It may be recalled that Kavitha had initially sought registration of a party under the name “Telangana Praja Jagruthi” and submitted an application to the ECI. She also proposed five alternative names: Telangana Praja Jagruthi, Telangana Jagruthi, Telangana Rakshana Sena, Telangana Rashtra Jagruthi and Telangana Praja Shakti. Of these, the ECI had granted approval for the registration process under the name Telangana Rakshana Sena before inviting public objections.