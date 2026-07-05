Kodangal will be 100% solar within a month, says TGREDCO

HYDERABAD: TGREDCO vice chairman and managing director Musharraf Faruqui on Saturday said Kodangal would become India’s first Solar Model Mandal, with rooftop solar installations set to be completed within the next month.

Reviewing the project’s progress at a meeting held at the KADA office in Kodangal, chaired by the district collector, Faruqui said that while only model solar villages are currently being developed across the country, Kodangal would be the first mandal to be developed entirely as a solar model mandal.

Faruqui said approvals had been accorded for rooftop solar systems for 5,186 electricity service connections covered under the Gruha Jyothi Scheme in Kodangal mandal. Of these, 2,418 connections were found technically feasible and nearly 2,000 systems had already been installed. He directed officials to complete the remaining installations within a month.

Stressing the need for public participation, he urged sarpanches and councillors to create awareness, encourage eligible beneficiaries to enrol and help resolve local issues to speed up implementation. When public representatives said beneficiary lists for their villages were not readily available, Faruqui directed TGREDCO officials and vendors to share the lists through KADA officials and keep them updated on the progress of the works.

He also instructed vendors to strictly follow quality and technical standards, with particular emphasis on proper grouting, earthing, lightning protection and installing solar panels in shadow-free locations. TGSPDCL officials were directed to expedite the installation of net meters and grid synchronisation so beneficiaries could begin using solar power without delay.

Later, Faruqui, accompanied by the district collector and other officials, inspected the completed rooftop solar installations.