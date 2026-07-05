Make contingency plans for El Nino, Chief Secretary Jaju orders officials

HYDERABAD: With El Nino conditions prevailing, Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju on Saturday directed district collectors to prepare district-specific contingency crop plans to mitigate the impact of any rainfall deficit and ensure farmers receive timely guidance.

Chairing a video conference with district collectors, he reviewed preparedness in the agriculture, health, drinking water and education sectors, stressing the need for coordinated action to minimise the impact of adverse weather conditions.

Reviewing the agriculture sector, Jaju asked collectors to remain vigilant in view of the possibility of below-normal rainfall in some districts and closely monitor the availability and distribution of quality seeds and fertilisers. He also emphasised crop diversification, saying the cultivation of suitable alternative crops based on local agro-climatic conditions would improve resilience, reduce risks from erratic rainfall and enhance farmers’ incomes.

Turning to public health, Jaju directed the Health, Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration, Rural Water Supply and other departments to work in coordination to prevent seasonal diseases through sanitation drives, vector control measures and public awareness campaigns. He also asked collectors to monitor the power supply situation in view of changing weather conditions.

Highlighting the importance of safe drinking water, Jaju instructed officials to closely monitor supplies in rural and urban areas and take immediate corrective measures wherever shortages were anticipated.