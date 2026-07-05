Telangana HC junks plea on inherited assets

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court dismissed two writ petitions challenging revenue recovery proceedings against ancestral property inherited by the legal heirs of a deceased postmaster accused of misappropriating Rs 14.89 lakh under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Justice Laxmi Narayana Alishetty held that while legal heirs are not personally liable for a deceased’s debts, inherited property remains liable for lawful dues. Rejecting the petitioner’s plea to limit recovery to her late husband’s share, the court upheld the recovery proceedings.