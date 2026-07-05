Telangana

Telangana HC junks plea on inherited assets

Rejecting the petitioner’s plea to limit recovery to her late husband’s share, the court upheld the recovery proceedings.
Telangana High Court.
Telangana High Court.File Photo | Express
TG Naidu
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court dismissed two writ petitions challenging revenue recovery proceedings against ancestral property inherited by the legal heirs of a deceased postmaster accused of misappropriating Rs 14.89 lakh under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Justice Laxmi Narayana Alishetty held that while legal heirs are not personally liable for a deceased’s debts, inherited property remains liable for lawful dues. Rejecting the petitioner’s plea to limit recovery to her late husband’s share, the court upheld the recovery proceedings.

Telangana High Court