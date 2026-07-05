Telangana revives Gond kingdom's historic fort with heritage-focused makeover

ADILABAD: For over six centuries—from 1308 CE until Indian Independence — the Gondwana kings ruled a vast tribal kingdom stretching across present-day Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, northern Telangana, western Odisha and parts of southern Uttar Pradesh. Now, their legacy is getting a modern makeover.

The Utnoor Fort, once the seat of Gond power, is undergoing a Rs 3.9 crore renovation, with plans for a museum, architectural lighting, landscaped greenery, a children’s play area and open spaces for cultural celebrations.

The Telangana government has sanctioned Rs 3.9 crore for the restoration of the historic fort, with renovation work currently under way. Besides conserving the fort, officials plan to transform it into a heritage destination showcasing the history, culture and traditions of the Gond community.

During a recent inspection, District Collector Rajarshi Shah and Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Utnoor Project Officer Manda Makarand directed officials to prepare proposals for a state-of-the-art museum that will preserve the history of the Gond kingdom, its rulers and tribal heritage for future generations.

The collector also asked engineering officials to prepare plans for decorative lighting, greenery, a children’s play area and open spaces to host small cultural and community events within the fort premises, which spread across nearly 15 acres.

Officials say the Archaeology department and ITDA are jointly executing the restoration works, ensuring that conservation does not compromise the fort’s historical character.