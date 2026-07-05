Telangana's avionics engineer who grounded himself to lift others

HYDERABAD: At an age when many professionals focus on advancing their careers, 34-year-old Vinil Reddy Adudodla chose a different path. In 2023, he stepped away from his job in avionics engineering to devote himself full-time to social service and built a volunteer network that works in education, healthcare, agriculture and environmental conservation.

Through Youth Force and in his role as general secretary of the Telangana Development Forum, Vinil has mobilised thousands of young volunteers for community initiatives. He also contributes around 90% of his income towards social causes.

One of his key initiatives is ‘Mana Panta Mana Vanta’, under which 86 villages have been adopted to help preserve indigenous paddy varieties. Working with farmers, the programme collects traditional seeds from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, multiplies them and preserves them in community seed banks.

The idea that shaped Vinil’s life emerged during his Intermediate studies. Moved by a television programme on children battling cancer, he began discussing ways to help with friends and family. The first initiative started modestly in a college canteen, where he and his classmates encouraged students to donate the loose change left after buying snacks.

The small contributions added up quickly, with nearly Rs 2 lakh collected in the first month. The funds were donated to Basavatarakam Hospital to support children undergoing cancer treatment.

Recalling an incident that left a lasting impression, Vinil said a four-year-old girl who had completed cancer treatment could not be discharged because her family could not pay the final hospital bill. “We quietly cleared the amount and left. Her parents searched for us for two days just to say thank you. That experience convinced us that our contributions should remain anonymous,” he tells the TNIE.